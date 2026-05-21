Georgia and Azerbaijan extend major natural gas deal to 2046

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“The 20-year agreement with Azerbaijan on the purchase of natural gas was coming to an end. However, as a result of fruitful negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, the duration of the contract was extended for another 20 years,” said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze during his appearance on the “Imedi LIVE” program.

Irakli Kobakhidze once again expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the agreement, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to the Georgian Prime Minister, during debates on “Imedi” television, every question raised by the energy expert was addressed through concrete negotiations and subsequently through a concrete agreement.

News.Az