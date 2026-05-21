Pakistan army chief set to visit Tehran

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Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is heading to Tehran, Iran, for high-level talks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On the previous day, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also reported to be travelling to Tehran, marking his second visit to Iran within the span of a week.

While Pakistan succeeded in mediating a ceasefire on April 8, its mediation efforts have since faced limitations. The country is now working to maintain open diplomatic channels between the opposing sides, as rhetoric continues to escalate from both parties.

News.Az