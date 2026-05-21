European Parliament calls for withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus

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The European Parliament has adopted a resolution urging the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Cyprus and calling for the resumption of negotiations aimed at reaching a settlement to the long-standing Cyprus issue.

The recommendation, addressed to the EU Council, the European Commission and the EU foreign affairs representative, was approved in plenary with 369 votes in favour, 160 against and 112 abstentions, ahead of the upcoming 81st session of the UN General Assembly in September, News.Az reports, citing Cyprus Mail.

MEPs stated that the continued presence of Turkish troops on the island constitutes a violation of international law and called for their immediate and complete withdrawal, alongside measures to ensure the return of displaced persons and clarification of missing individuals.

The resolution also reaffirmed support for renewed UN-led talks on a settlement based on a bizonal and bicommunal federation with political equality, and underlined respect for the status of the Green Line as well as the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

News.Az