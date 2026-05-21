Police officer shot dead in southeast Iran, two suspects killed in follow-up operation

Police officer shot dead in southeast Iran, two suspects killed in follow-up operation

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An Iranian police officer has been killed after armed assailants opened fire on a security vehicle in Saravan County in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, state media reported.

Third Lieutenant Amirhossein Shahroki of the law enforcement forces was killed in the attack on Wednesday evening, according to Mizan News Agency, citing Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, News.Az reports.

Officials said occupants of a passenger car opened fire on security personnel travelling along one of the main transit routes in Saravan.

Following the incident, security forces launched an operation in the surrounding area to locate the attackers, with armed suspects placed under pursuit.

The Sistan and Baluchestan provincial police later said two individuals involved in the attack were killed during the follow-up operation.

News.Az