President Ilham Aliyev opens Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex , AZERTAC reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex, and then toured it.

Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov informed the President of the conditions created in the complex.

The construction of Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex started in 2018 and cost a total of 17.5 million manats. It is the 45th Olympic Sport Complex in the country. It occupies a total area of 2.6 hectares.

The complex features an 820-seat universal hall designed to host different sporting events, as well as table tennis, snooker, Martial arts, boxing, wrestling gyms and a swimming pool.

The complex also houses a 40-bed hotel.

After viewing Beylagan Olympic Sport Complex President Ilham Aliyev met with sportsmen and representatives of the district`s general public.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

Karate world champion Sahib Nasibov and Greco-Roman wrestling Honored Coach Kamil Farzaliyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his care and attention.

News.Az

News.Az