President Ilham Aliyev participates in High Level Segment of 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, was welcomed by Olaf Scholz, Germany’s Federal Chancellor and Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Then, the event participants posed for a family photo.

The head of state addressed the event.

Following that, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz also gave a speech.

News.Az