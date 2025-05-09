President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, who was twice awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

The people of Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to the historic Victory over fascism. Azerbaijani citizens played a tremendous role in achieving this Victory, with 600,000 sons and daughters sent to the frontline. More than 300,000 of them heroically died in battles. Over 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery during the war, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officers received various orders and medals.

Azerbaijani divisions covered a glorious battle road from the Caucasus to Berlin, with hundreds of compatriots fighting as part of guerrilla groups. Azerbaijani oil played a crucial role in this Victory. Azerbaijan was a major supplier of fuel and lubricants to the Soviet army, providing 90 percent of engine oil, 80 percent of gasoline, and 70 percent of oil.

The historic heroism of the sons of Azerbaijan has always been treated with utmost respect. National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev paid special attention and took great care of war veterans during his time in power, describing them as “the golden fund of our people”. President Ilham Aliyev has also focused on resolving the social problems of war veterans, providing them with financial assistance on the eve of 9 May, Victory Day. By an Order of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 21, 2025, veterans of the 1941-1945 war were provided with 2,500 manats, while widows of soldiers killed during or after World War II, individuals who selflessly worked on the home front at the time, employees of special forces who performed tasks for the benefit of the army and navy within the operational boundaries of the frontlines or combat navies during World War II, persons awarded medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad during World War II, as well as persons involved in the defense of the besieged city of Leningrad, received one-time financial assistance amounting to 1,250 manats. This demonstrates once again that comprehensive attention and care for war veterans is one of the top priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan.

For the fifth consecutive year, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating the Victory over fascism in the 1941-1945 war with even greater pride, following our Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The justice that our people had aspired to for 30 years has finally prevailed, and Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The memory of all our sons and daughters who died in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as during the 1941-1945 war, will forever live in the hearts of the people.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/05/2-1746780471.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Photo: AZERTAC </div>