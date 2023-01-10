President Ilham Aliyev: Perhaps Armenia is waiting for some geopolitical changes, perhaps for something someone promised to them

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In my opinion, this year will bring clarity to many issues. By the way, I sincerely believed that we will be able to sign the agreement before the end of the year. But it didn't happen,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“What is Armenia waiting for? Perhaps they are waiting for some geopolitical changes, perhaps for something someone promised to them. Because it does look like that someone has promised them something. Because an objective analysis of the situation in the region, the balance of forces and the world's reaction to the events that happened two years ago, as well as the events that happened in September of last year and are currently happening on the Lachin-Khankendi road, shows that rescuing the drowning people is their own responsibility. We can help,” the head of state noted.

“Only we can help them not to drown completely in this quagmire of Azerbaijanophobia and hysteria. How can we help? By saying yes, let's make peace. Believe me, it is very difficult for me to say this, both as President and as an ordinary person. When I go to territories liberated from occupation, I go through the same as you and every Azerbaijani does,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az