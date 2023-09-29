President Ilham Aliyev: Railroad construction from Horadiz to Zangilan will be completed very soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So now, the railroad construction from Horadiz to Zangilan is in the active phase,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

“This important part of the transportation corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and then with Iran and Türkiye, and further down with Europe, will be completed very soon. Thus, Zangilan will be an important transportation destination,” the head of state added.

News.Az