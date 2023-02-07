President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Laos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Vilavan Yiaporher.

The ambassador presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state said that there are good political relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of increasing efforts to expand the economic and trade relations. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits at different levels, tourism opportunities and establishment of direct linkage between business communities.

President Ilham Aliyev praised relations between Azerbaijan and Laos both within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, and underlined the significance of mutual support in international organizations. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's proposal regarding the representation of a chair country of the Non-Aligned Movement in the UN Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reforms in the UN.

The ambassador conveyed Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked Vilavan Yiaporher to extend his greetings to the President of Laos.

Saying that she is happy to visit Azerbaijan, the ambassador noted that she was impressed by the beauty of Baku. Noting that a large number of Laotian students studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period, Ambassador Vilavan Yiaporher said that currently they are successfully working in various fields in Laos and contributing to the development of the country.

The ambassador noted that there are ample opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries in the tourism and economic spheres.

News.Az