President Ilham Aliyev receives editor-in-chief of Russian “Zavtra” newspaper

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received editor-in-chief of the Russian “Zavtra” newspaper, writer Alexander Prokhanov.

Alexander Prokhanov recalled his meeting with national leader Heydar Aliyev, saying their talks were always very interesting. According to APA, he said he is happy to visit Azerbaijan, adding that he also travelled to districts and was impressed by development processes in the country.



President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that editor-in-chief of the Russian “Zavtra” newspaper, writer Alexander Prokhanov`s visit to Azerbaijan will be fruitful and interesting.



They hailed successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations in a variety of areas.



They stressed the role of relations between the Azerbaijani and Russian intelligentsia in the expansion of humanitarian cooperation.



President Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Prokhanov also discussed cooperation prospects.

News.Az

