President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary-General of International Civil Defence Organization

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization Njoupouo Yap Mariatou, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Njoupouo Yap Mariatou's visit to Azerbaijan had contributed to the expansion of the cooperation between the country and the International Civil Defense Organization, and provided a good opportunity to exchange views on the prospects of relations.

Njoupouo Yap Mariatou, first of all, said she was pleased to participate as an honored guest in the operational-tactical training organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Emphasizing that Heydar Aliyev is an outstanding statesman and politician, the Secretary-General of the Civil Defense Organization underlined that President Ilham Aliyev is successfully continuing his policy by ensuring stability and dynamic development in the country. The Secretary-General said they appreciate Azerbaijani President’s activity towards ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, adding this is President Ilham Aliyev’s valuable contribution to Azerbaijan and the region. Njoupouo Yap Mariatou pointed out that the organization had commended the assistance Azerbaijan provided to Türkiye in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The head of the state informed the Secretary-General about the construction of 1000 houses by Azerbaijan in Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Njoupouo Yap Mariatou said that Azerbaijan, as a member of the International Civil Defense Organization since 1993, is one of the countries to be actively engaged in civil defense promotion initiatives and to contribute to the cooperation as part of the organization's capacity-building programs. Njoupouo Yap Mariatou hailed Azerbaijan’s re-election as a member of the Executive Council for another 4-year term during the last session of the General Assembly held in 2022.

The Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization expressed confidence that his visit would give impetus to further development and strengthening of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.

The head of state noted that Armenians killed Azerbaijani civilians by firing ballistic missiles during the Patriotic War and at the same time, attacked the country’s energy facilities. President Ilham Aliyev provided insight into the ongoing large-scale reconstruction works in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the occupation.

The head of state recalled Azerbaijan’s support to the World Health Organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that this is yet another example of Azerbaijan's active participation in international initiatives. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had established close cooperation with African countries during the country’s Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the climate change.

The Secretary-General of the International Civil Defense Organization presented the head of state with a keepsake.

