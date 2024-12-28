President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Year of Constitution and Sovereignty - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post regarding the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in the country.

News.Az presents the post.Azerbaijan has officially declared 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to mark this occasion.The order highlights the full restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in line with the principles enshrined in the Constitution. The declaration is made in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War.Under the order, the Presidential Administration was tasked with preparing a proposal for an action plan related to the declaration and submitting it to the president within one month.

News.Az