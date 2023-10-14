President Ilham Aliyev turned Azerbaijan into powerful state, regional leader - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The people of Azerbaijan, realizing that the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the only right path, supported Ilham Aliyev as a worthy successor of this policy in the elections held on October 15, 2003, and elected him as the new President, and thus a new stage in the development of our country began," said Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov at the conference themed "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that thanks to the policy laid down by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and developed by President Ilham Aliyev and adapted to new geopolitical conditions in the past period, Azerbaijan has passed an unparalleled path of development, which is inscribed in the modern history of the country as magnificent 20 years.

“Over the past period, that was inscribed in the 105-year history of the Republic as the most magnificent 20 years, which began in 1918, President Ilham Aliyev has contributed to the rapid development of Azerbaijan turning it into a powerful, which is a leader of the region enjoying great authority with its rightful place in the world community, who is capable of solving its problems with its own economic and military strength,” PM Ali Asadov added.

News.Az