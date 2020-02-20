Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visited Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Rome

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare Della Patria in Rome, AzerTag reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President here.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

News.Az 

