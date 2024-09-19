President Ilham Aliyev visits Aghdam district - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, visited the country's Aghdam district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with his son Heydar Aliyev, attended the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the village of Eyvazkhanbeyli in Aghdam district.Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the head of state on the village’s development plans.The village will span nearly 300 hectares. According to the master plan, this area was designed together with the neighboring villages of Shishpapaglar, Kosalar, and Eyvazkhanbeyli, forming a cohesive territorial unit.The plan includes constructing 1,091 houses to accommodate 4,038 residents.For the first phase of the residential neighborhoods, 88.3 hectares of land have been allocated. This phase will feature 427 houses for 1,563 people. The houses will include two, three, four, and five rooms.The village will also feature a school, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a flag square, a medical center, and a recreational park. Measures will be taken to ensure local employment.President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Eyvazkhanbeyli.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the village of Kangarli in Aghdam district.The head of state was briefed on the progress of reconstruction.Like other liberated areas, large-scale reconstruction is underway in Aghdam, including Kangarli village, where the foundation stone was laid by President Aliyev on October 4, 2022. Located 6 kilometers from the city of Aghdam, the village is planned to accommodate 2,544 people (632 families) over an area of 177.2 hectares. In the first phase, 72.5 hectares have been allocated for 292 homes to house 1,279 people.Demolition and vertical planning work have been completed, with foundation and masonry work done for all 292 homes. Exterior finishing is complete for 278 homes, while interior decoration and furniture installation are underway in 94 homes. Construction of the village’s central communication and road infrastructure is also progressing.The village will provide residents with employment opportunities through cultural and entertainment centers, various enterprises, economic development projects, as well as education, governance, and agricultural sectors.President Ilham Aliyev inspected the completed homes during his visit.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Aghdam City Hotel in the city of Aghdam.Oğuz Kadıoğlu, Chairman of the Board of “Oskad” company, provided an overview of the hotel's features.The five-story hotel, built to modern standards near the city center, offers 130 rooms, including four specially designed for guests with physical disabilities.The hotel also includes a conference hall, meeting rooms, restaurants, bars, and fitness and spa centers.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” stadium in the city of Aghdam.Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov briefed the head of state on the stadium’s future developments.The stadium, spanning 19.2 hectares, is part of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”Designed to meet UEFA's 4th category requirements, it will have a seating capacity of 11,700 and feature a natural grass playing field.Facilities will include VVIP and VIP lounges, a conference hall, meeting rooms, referee rooms, dressing rooms, media rooms, a museum, and commentator booths. Additional amenities will include an extra training field, a running track, parking lots, security checkpoints, and technical buildings.The area will also serve as a park and recreational zone, featuring a fitness center, café, restaurant, sports retail stores, and other public service areas.

News.Az