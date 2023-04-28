President Ilham Aliyev visits grave of academician Zarifa Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a grave of outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva at the Alley of Honors, News.Az reports.

The head of state paid respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and placed flowers at her grave.

Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev and put flowers at it.

