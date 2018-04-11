Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev votes in presidential election

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has cast a vote in the presidential election.

The president voted at Polling Station No.6 of the Baku city Sabail District Constituency No.29, arranged in Secondary School No.6, APA reports.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have also cast their votes.  

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

