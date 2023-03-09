President Ilham Aliyev: We did not commit any war crimes, unlike Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representatives of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) have seen the destruction in Fuzuli, in Shusha and it's really the sign of barbarism, it is urbicide, culturocide, ecocide. And that was done by our neighbors. People of Azerbaijan have a moral right to demand revenge, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

“But my message is that we took revenge on the battlefield. We did not commit any war crimes, unlike Armenians. We did not commit genocide, unlike Armenians did to us. And we took revenge on the battlefield. So, now it's time for peace,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az