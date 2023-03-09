President Ilham Aliyev: We provided financial humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries to fight the pandemic

“We address the issue of post-COVID development. In the meantime, we provided financial humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries, most of them members of Non-Aligned Movement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

“We provided 10 million US dollars direct donations to the World Health Organization to help them to fight the coronavirus,” the head of state noted.

