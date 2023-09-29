President Ilham Aliyev’s message to those who may think about some unacceptable plans against Azerbaijan: don’t test our patience once again

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2nd National Urban Planning Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" held in Zangilan, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the military operation carried out in Karabakh on September 20, and highlighted Azerbaijan’s intention in this operation, News.Az reports.

“The Armenian leadership, those who stand behind them, and those who may think about some unacceptable plans against Azerbaijan - my advice is not to test our patience once again. We are patient, but we're firm, and we can prove that we are right. Not because we have power, but because the truth is on our side,” the head of state noted.

News.Az