President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian PM Garibashvili

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili posed together for photographs.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy traditional friendly and brotherly relations.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Georgia last October, and stressed the importance of discussions held during the trip. The head of state noted the significance of discussions to be held during the current visit of the Georgian Prime Minister. The President of Azerbaijan underlined that it is a very important and significant tradition to hold meetings in the regions as part of these visits.

During the conversation, they emphasized the importance of energy and infrastructure projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia. In this regard, the sides noted that the energy projects implemented jointly by the two countries play a major role in Europe's energy security, and the demand for these energy resources has increased. The importance of the implementation of road infrastructure projects was also stressed, and in this regard, the joint activity towards expanding the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project and increasing its capabilities was specially emphasized. They noted the important role of Azerbaijan and Georgia in the Middle Corridor, and stressed the significance of joint efforts in this regard.

The surge in trade turnover between the two countries and additional measures taken in this direction were noted, and successful operation of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR company in Georgia was underlined at the meeting.

During the conversation, they highlighted the importance of the agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, including laying of the submarine cable under the Black Sea as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation with other partners in this direction.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the humanitarian, cultural, educational, defense industry, military, security, agricultural and other spheres.

The Georgian Prime Minister underlined that Azerbaijan would celebrate the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev this year, adding the National Leader’s memory is honored by the people of Georgia with great respect, and that the Great Leader had been a great friend to Georgia and its people.

