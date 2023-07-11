President: In the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus was close to 10 billion dollars

President: In the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus was close to 10 billion dollars

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The surplus of our foreign trade balance is at a very high level,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, News.az reports.

“The vast majority of countries import more than they export. In our case, however, it is the opposite – in the first six months of the year, our surplus was close to 10 billion dollars. If these rates are maintained, imagine what figures we will reach by the end of the year, and, of course, another advantage of this is macroeconomic stability,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az