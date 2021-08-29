President Ilham Aliyev and First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visit Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Azerbaijan's Shusha liberated from occupation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the completion of work at Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Victory road.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of newly-reconstructed “Qarabag” hotel in the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

A bust to the great Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif has been unveiled in the city of Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Museum Mausoleum Complex of the great Azerbaijani poet and public figure Molla Panah Vagif has opened in Shusha after repair and reconstruction work.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, and viewed the work carried out here.

House-Museum of People's Artist Bulbul, who made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music culture and played an important role in the formation and evolution of the professional vocal school, has opened in the city of Shusha after restoration.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

A monument to the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has been unveiled in the city of Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the works to be done at the house-museum of Uzeyir Hajibayli in the city of Shusha.

The President and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done here.

A foundation stone for Hotel and Conference Center has been laid in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

News.Az