President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Russia for working visit
- 24 May 2023 22:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.
At Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.