President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Russia for working visit

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Russia for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports. 

At Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.

