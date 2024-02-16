President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Bundestag`s Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with States of Southern Caucasus in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Johann David Wadephul, the Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group for foreign, security and defense policy in the German Bundestag, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the States of the Southern Caucasus, in Munich, as per Wadephul`s request.

News.Az