President of Kyrgyzstan concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who attended the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the OTS member countries.President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov was seen off by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

News.Az