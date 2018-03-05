President signs order on development of bee-keeping

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on stimulation of development of bee-keeping.

APA reports that each beekeeper will get 10 manats a year for each bee family for five years.

Cabinet of Ministers, by agreeing with the Azerbaijani president, is to affirm the rule on subsidy payouts to beekeepers within two months, Ministry of Agriculture is to inform the president about number of bee families as at the end and beginning of the year, amount of subsidy, as well as honey production once a year, and take other measures.

News.Az

