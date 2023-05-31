President: We are very proud that EU high-ranking officials called Azerbaijan a reliable partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Energy security is not only diversification of routes - it is diversification of sources. Now, I think everybody clearly sees that. In our case, it is both diversification of routes, diversification of sources and also very committed teamwork between companies, countries, international financial institutions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“So, we really work as a team because we have one target - how to strengthen energy security, how to help each other to overcome difficulties, whether they are situative difficulties or can be difficulties of strategic origin. Of course, we are very proud that the European Union high-ranking officials called Azerbaijan a reliable partner, which is true, and call Azerbaijan a Pan-European gas supplier, which also becomes true,” the head of state mentioned.

