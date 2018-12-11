Presidential administration: Heydar Aliyev's memory to live forever in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, will live forever in Turkey, the Presidential Administration of Turkey told Trend on Dec. 11.

The administration noted that the great leader Heydar Aliyev was not only the founder of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations but also one of the authoritative leaders of the Turkic world.

"Heydar Aliyev played an exceptional role in the formation and development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations on the principle of 'one nation - two states'," the presidential administration said.

Strengthening the bilateral relations, the national leader laid the foundation for important energy projects, the administration added.

"Today, the policy of further strengthening relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan is being pursued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the presidential administration said.

News.Az

