Presidential Assistant: Araik Harutunyan was seriously wounded by Azerbaijani army’s precise strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is a terrorist state and has a fascist nature, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Azerbaijan does not leave any of Armenia's attacks unanswered, and these attacks receive an adequate response, Hajiyev noted.

“There are reports that the shelling was fired from the occupied territories by the order of the head of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" Araik Harutyunyan. I want to appeal to Araik Harutyunyan. Araik Harutunyan, you hid in a bunker, the Azerbaijani Army found you there too. Araik Harutunyan was seriously wounded as a result of a precise strike of our army. The same fate awaits other separatists,” he added.

News.Az