Presidential order awards employees of Sumgayit State University

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Sumgait State University employees with "Tərəqqi" (Progress) medal.

Report informs that according to the order, below-mentioned employees of the Sumgayit State University have been awarded "Progress" medal on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the University and for their contribution to the development of education:

Aghayev Ulduz Kheyrulla

Huseynov Agil Hamid

Huseynov Galib Siraj

Isgandarova Nigar Valish

Mustafayev Musa Musa

Mustafayev Valeh Azad

Talibov Natig Hasan

