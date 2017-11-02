Presidential order awards employees of Sumgayit State University
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Sumgait State University employees with "Tərəqqi" (Progress) medal.
Report informs that according to the order, below-mentioned employees of the Sumgayit State University have been awarded "Progress" medal on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the University and for their contribution to the development of education:
Aghayev Ulduz Kheyrulla
Huseynov Agil Hamid
Huseynov Galib Siraj
Isgandarova Nigar Valish
Mustafayev Musa Musa
Mustafayev Valeh Azad
Talibov Natig Hasan
News.Az