Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye attend Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline opening via video link

Photo: Azertac

On March 5, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, participated in the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link from Ankara, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Following the speeches, the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was officially inaugurated.

