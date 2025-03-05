Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye attend Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline opening via video link

On March 5, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, participated in the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link from Ankara, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Following the speeches, the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was officially inaugurated.

