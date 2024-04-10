Presidents of Türkiye and Iran hold talks on regional matters

Presidents of Türkiye and Iran hold talks on regional matters

A telephone conversation between Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been held, the Turkish media said, News.az reports.

Additionally, it was noted that during the telephone conversation, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues.

Simultaneously, the leaders congratulated each other on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

News.Az