+ ↺ − 16 px

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report on Tuesday detailing allegations of widespread human rights abuses committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s South Kordofan state. The report documents a pattern of violence in the towns of Habila and Fayu between December 2023 and March 2024, including the killing of scores of civilians, as well as instances of rape, abduction, and injuries inflicted during waves of attacks, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In its report, HRW emphasized the urgent need for accountability and protection of civilian populations in conflict zones, noting the broader implications for human rights and the rule of law in Sudan. The organization noted that the RSF’s actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.Sudan has been embroiled in a second wave of conflict since April 2023, when tensions between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) escalated into full-scale fighting. HRW’s report paints a grim picture of the impact on civilians in South Kordofan, with survivors recounting indiscriminate killings and other abuses by RSF forces. The organization called on the Sudanese authorities and the international community to investigate these allegations thoroughly and ensure justice for victims.In recent months, Sudan has faced increased scrutiny for violations of international humanitarian law, occurring not only in Cordoba but also in Darfur. Additionally, the OHCHR recently condemned Sudan for the illegal targeting of civilians. The severe humanitarian crisis in the country has drawn widespread attention from the international community.International humanitarian law obliges parties to armed conflicts to protect civilians and avoid targeting non-combatants. HRW emphasized that the legal system must uphold individual rights and dignity, including the rights to life, security, and protection from sexual violence and forced abduction. These principles are fundamental to the rule of law, especially in regions impacted by armed conflict.Echoing global calls for diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, HRW urged Sudan’s transitional government and international stakeholders to strengthen accountability mechanisms, including independent investigations and the prosecution of those responsible for serious crimes. The organization also highlighted the need for measures to support survivors of violence, such as medical care, psychological support, and reparations.The report builds on previous documentation by civil society of atrocities committed in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict, fueling calls for stronger international engagement. Observers note that the conflict has severely undermined Sudan’s fragile democratic transition and left millions in need of humanitarian assistance.

News.Az