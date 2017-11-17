Yandex metrika counter

Price of gasoline AI-95 and AI-98 increased in Azerbaijan

The retail price for a liter of gasoline Aİ-95 (Premium) and AI-98(“Super”) is set at 125 and 150 accordingly increasing by 20 kopecks for a liter, APA-Economic

Both AI-95 and AI-98 are imported to Azerbaijan. Importers link price hikes with the rise in the source countries (mainly in Romania).

According to importers the gasoline from these brands is consumed by a small number of drivers. In addition, it is noticed that the price of gasoline AI-92 and diesel fuel, which is regulated by the state (Tariff Council), is not expected to rise.

