Prince Harry "more unhappy than he's ever been" in California

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Prince Harry is reportedly struggling with his life in Montecito, with royal experts claiming the Duke is "more unhappy than he's ever been.

Despite his outward efforts to build a new life in the United States, sources suggest that Harry is feeling increasingly isolated and "homesick" for the UK, News.Az reports, citing Mirror.

The lack of a permanent base in Britain and the ongoing rift with his family have allegedly taken a significant toll on his mental well-being and sense of identity.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers noted that the Duke appears to be "adrift," lacking the structured support system he once enjoyed as a working royal. While he continues to pursue independent projects, the "glitter" of his California lifestyle is said to be fading, leaving him disconnected from his old friends and the military community he deeply values. As the realities of his permanent departure from royal duties set in, those close to the situation suggest that the Duke is finding the transition far more difficult than he initially anticipated.

News.Az