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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a return to the UK if their current high-profile tour of Australia is deemed a success.

Insiders suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using the April 2026 trip—their first joint official visit to the country since 2018—as a testing ground to gauge public opinion and re-establish their international standing, News.Az reports, citing Heat World.

A positive reception "Down Under" is seen as a potential bridge for a more permanent or frequent presence in Britain.

While the couple remains settled in Montecito, the successful execution of "faux royal" engagements has fueled speculation about a broader "symbolic return." However, significant hurdles remain, particularly regarding security arrangements and ongoing tensions with the Royal Family. Despite these challenges, sources claim that if the Australian tour proves they can still command positive global attention, a shock UK comeback could be on the horizon for later this year.

News.Az