Private air defence firms emerge in Ukraine

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Ukraine is increasingly relying on private companies to help defend against Russian drone attacks, as the country expands a new hybrid air defence model to protect critical infrastructure and industrial sites.

The Defence Ministry has launched a pilot programme allowing authorised private firms to operate air defence units under military supervision. So far, around 20 companies have registered, with at least two already actively providing operational support, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

These private firms are designed to complement Ukraine’s state-run air defence system, which continues to face heavy pressure from frequent Russian drone and missile strikes.

Companies such as Carmine Sky and Gvardiia are offering layered protection systems tailored to specific sites, combining tools like interceptor drones and automated weapons systems. Operators monitor airspace from control rooms and track incoming threats in coordination with the military command structure.

Officials say all private units must be approved by the Defence Ministry and fully integrated into Ukraine’s air force command network. The decision to engage targets remains under state control, while private teams provide local response capability.

Recruitment for these units involves strict vetting procedures, including background checks and regular polygraph testing. Training programs can prepare drone interceptor operators in just a few weeks, particularly for candidates with prior volunteer experience.

Ukrainian officials have pointed to early results, including reported interceptions of Russian drones by private units in regions such as Kharkiv.

As Russia continues to deploy large numbers of low-cost attack drones, Ukraine’s expanding air defence network increasingly blends state military systems with civilian-led support to strengthen protection across the country.

News.Az