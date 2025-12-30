Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra gets engaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The 25-year-old proposed to Baig, his partner of seven years, in the presence of both families, and she accepted, sources confirmed.

A more formal engagement ceremony is expected at Ranthambore in Rajasthan, with the wedding planned in the coming months. Baig’s family, based in Delhi, includes her father Imran Baig, a businessman, and mother Nandita Baig, an interior designer. The families share a long-standing friendship, with Nandita Baig previously assisting Priyanka Gandhi with the interior design of Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Raihan Vadra, an alumnus of the Doon School and London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, is a visual artist with a focus on photography. His work spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography, and he has held solo exhibitions including ‘Dark Perception’ at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Aviva Baig, a media and communications graduate from OP Jindal Global University, is an interior designer, photographer, and former national-level football player. She has participated in art exhibitions such as India Art Fair 2023 and uses her work to raise awareness of social issues.

The engagement marks a new chapter for the couple, whose personal and professional pursuits in art and design have earned them recognition in India’s creative circles.

