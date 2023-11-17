Projects of Occupation and Victory museums in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh showcased at exhibition in Italy

The projects of the Occupation and Victory museum complexes under construction in Karabakh are displayed at the exhibition in Italy, News.Az reports.

The Occupation and Victory museum complexes were designed by the "Art Cloud Network" (ACN) Company.

Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov and Azerbaijan`s ambassador to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov familiarized themselves with ACN`s stand at the "Fiera di Roma" exhibition center.

The exhibition features the projects of the Occupation and Victory museum complexes built in the liberated territories, videos, photos, an electronic exhibition and a 3D electronic tour. A model of the A model of the Occupation and Victory museum complex built in Aghdam is also presented here.

The Victory and Occupation museums will be opened in Agdham, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Kalbajar districts.

