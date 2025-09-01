Prominent Azerbaijani diaspora figure arrested in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shahlar Novruzov, a well-known Azerbaijani diaspora representative in Russia’s Kuban region and owner of the cargo terminal in Tuapse as well as the "Old Baku" restaurant in Krasnodar, has been arrested.

Novruzov allegedly faces charges in a criminal case involving an attempted theft of real estate valued at 919 million rubles, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Investigators claim that Novruzov, along with other suspects, attempted to commit the crime by presenting a forged marriage certificate—purportedly issued in Azerbaijan—to the Prikubansky District Court.

According to law enforcement authorities, the document submitted to the court was falsified in an effort to unlawfully acquire property.

News.Az