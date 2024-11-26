Prominent New Zealand politician Nikki Kaye dies aged 44

A former New Zealand National Party Minister has died aged 44.

Former Auckland Central MP and former National Party deputy leader Nikki Kaye died after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, it was announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said she was 'deeply saddened' by the news in a social media post.'Nikki was someone I got to know fairly well over the years that we ran against each other in Auckland Central,' Ms Arden wrote.'We may have been opponents, but there were so many things I admired about Nikki.'She worked incredibly hard, cared passionately about her electorate, and she was always willing to agree an idea was good, or bad, based on her values rather than just politics. We laughed a lot over the years, and while we may have had some decent debates, nothing ever felt genuinely personal.'I'm sorry that I never knew Nikki was unwell again, if I had, I'd liked to have talked with her just one more time.'Rest in peace, Nikki. Politics was better for having you in it.'Ms Kaye left politics in 2020, four year after her breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy.The 44-year-old was elected to parliament in 2008 as the Auckland Central MP - which she held till late 2020 - and was deputy National party leader under former leader Todd Muller that same year.Ms Kaye also held numerous ministerial roles including Education, Accident Compensation Corporation and Civil Defence portfolios.

