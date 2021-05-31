Prosecutor generals from Turkic-speaking countries to meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the prosecutor generals of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku in November 2021, Chief Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Bekir Sahin said at a press conference in Baku on Monday.

Sahin is on an official visit to Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev.

During the visit, it’s planned to discuss topical issues in the field of combating organized crime at the international and regional levels and to sign bilateral documents to strengthen cooperation.

News.Az