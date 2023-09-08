Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal case on deportation of Azerbaijanis in 1988-1991

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 2,500 affected persons were questioned by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan on the fact of forced deportation of Azerbaijanis from their native lands in 1988-1991.

Head of the Investigation Department Nemat Avazov made the statement during a live broadcast on the page of the Prosecutor General's Office on the social network Instagram, News.Az .reports

He noted that so far Azerbaijanis have been subjected to 4 stages of deportation.

"All this is being investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office. During these deportations 100 thousand Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native places, many of them were killed with extreme brutality, and their property was taken away. A criminal case has been opened on the deportation of Azerbaijanis in 1988-1991, which is considered recent history. Investigations are ongoing, interrogations are being carried out", Avazov added.

News.Az