Protest action held outside Armenian parliament

Merchants of Yerevan fairs 'Arinch' and 'Surmalu' is held outside the Armenian parliament.

According to Armenian media outlets, the protestors demand to introduce changes into the Armenian Tax Code and free them of extra red tape which is considered an additional tax burden.

According to the action participants, they do not evade taxes, but the burden is growing and they are obliged to involve new employees to that.

The merchants said that the tax services demand to provide a document on transportation of each imported commodity, which, according to them, is an additional red tape, which demands additional workforce. 

News.Az 

