Yandex metrika counter

Protesters block central square in Yerevan

  • World
  • Share
Protesters block central square in Yerevan

Protesters in Yerevan, led by the head of the parliamentary faction of the "I have the Honor" opposition bloc Artur Vanetsyan and the "Resistance Movement" decided to block the French Square, News.az reports citing .news.am

It is noted that the participants of the procession headed towards France Square from two directions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      