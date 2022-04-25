Protesters block central square in Yerevan
25 Apr 2022 18:31
Protesters in Yerevan, led by the head of the parliamentary faction of the "I have the Honor" opposition bloc Artur Vanetsyan and the "Resistance Movement" decided to block the French Square, News.az reports citing .news.am
It is noted that the participants of the procession headed towards France Square from two directions.