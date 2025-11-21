Protesters march in Mexico City during annual military parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 100 demonstrators from the self-described Gen-Z movement took to the streets of Mexico City on Thursday, demanding accountability and justice from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration and the ruling Morena party.

The protest coincided with the city’s annual Revolution Day military parade, commemorating the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. Participants gathered at El Ángel de la Independencia, a major city landmark, and marched toward the Zócalo, the government’s main public square, where the parade was underway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Unlike last Saturday’s massive anti-crime demonstration, which drew thousands and resulted in violent clashes, Thursday’s march remained peaceful. Authorities prevented protesters from entering the Zócalo during the parade and detained some masked individuals carrying chains and batons.

Authorities also updated the arrest figures from Saturday’s protest to 29. Investigations are ongoing, with three individuals facing attempted murder charges, five accused of resisting arrest, eight of battery, and two of battery and robbery. Ten others will face trial without pretrial detention, while eight suspects remain in custody. Victims have come forward to identify their alleged attackers, reporting bruises and fractures sustained during the clashes.

No police officers have been indicted or detained over allegations of excessive use of force during the previous protest.

News.Az