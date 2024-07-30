Protests erupt in Venezuela after election result – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protests and clashes with police erupted in downtown Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, following Sunday’s election result.

Mass #Protests continue in #VenezuelaElige after Nicolas #MaduroPresidente won the presidential #Election2024. Demonstrators are blocking roads, throwing Molotov cocktails, burning posters of Maduro and tearing down monuments to Hugo Chavez.



Protests are taking place in… pic.twitter.com/4eJ4RraPtU — News.Az (@news_az) July 30, 2024

The protests largely involve honking bikers who have actually blocked traffic in the city center, News.Az reports citing foreign media.A group of young men attacked police officers outside Marriott hotel where international observers who monitored the recent presidential election are staying. Additional police patrols were sent to the area.Protesters are chanting anti-government slogans, accusing the authorities of rigging the election results.Venezuela held its presidential election on July 28. According to the National Electoral Council, with 80% of ballots counted, incumbent head of state Maduro received 51.2% of the vote. His main opponent Edmundo Gonzalez, who represented far-right parties, garnered 44.2%. Corina Machado, one of the opposition’s leaders, refused to recognize the election’s outcome, declaring Gonzalez the winner.

News.Az