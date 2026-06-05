Marco Rubio pledges US support for Bolivia's democracy

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The U.S. government is throwing its full weight behind Bolivia's newly formed government as the South American nation grapples with its deepest economic crisis in 40 years.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, pledging Washington’s "unwavering commitment" to the new administration as it attempts to rebuild the country following what the State Department labeled "20 years of failed socialist policies,", News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency

To back up this support, the U.S. is boosting emergency assistance and logistical aid to Bolivia. The country is currently facing acute food and medical shortages, which Washington blames on "illegal roadblocks" designed to destabilize President Paz's leadership.

“Secretary Rubio reaffirmed that the Trump Administration will continue to stand with Bolivia as it works toward stability, security, and a better future,” the State Department's readout noted.

The diplomatic lifeline comes at a highly volatile moment for President Paz:

Cabinet Resignations: Bolivia’s defense and education ministers both stepped down following weeks of intense anti-government demonstrations.

Widespread Protests: Workers, miners, teachers, and farmers are taking to the streets demanding urgent economic relief.

Political Warfare: The Paz administration blames the unrest on supporters of former President Evo Morales, who is currently facing an arrest warrant.

Morales has publicly countered the government, calling for snap elections within 90 days to resolve the escalating national crisis.

News.Az